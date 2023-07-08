THREADS: Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people registered for the company's new app, Threads, including 10 million in the first seven hours of its launch Wednesday in the U.S. and over 100 other countries. Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta's photo-sharing app Instagram.

RICKY MARTIN: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced Thursday that they are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage. "For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children," the couple wrote on Instagram.

DALAI LAMA: The Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday, as hundreds of his supporters and exiled Tibetans thronged his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamshala. "We are celebrating my 88th birthday but look at me, I look barely 50," the Dalai Lama said, smiling.

HOT DOGS: Eating superstar Joey "Jaws" Chestnut shook off a rain delay and ate his way to another win at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Tuesday in New York, downing 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes. The victory marked Chestnut's 16th title. In the women's contest, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39½ hot dogs and buns to collect her ninth Mustard Belt.