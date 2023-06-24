US OPEN: Wyndham Clark held off a surging Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club to become the 2023 U.S. Open golf champion. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, couldn't catch him. Neither could British Open champion Cameron Smith or Rickie Fowler, who played in the final group for the third time in a major. Clark broke through for his first PGA Tour victory only six weeks ago at Quail Hollow.

'TIGER KING': Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, a wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series "Tiger King," was convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Antle's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

AMAZON: The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in a yearslong effort to enroll consumers without consent into Amazon Prime and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. The complaint accuses Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as "dark patterns," to trick consumers into enrolling in Prime, which costs $139 annually, or $14.99 a month.

GERALDO RIVERA: Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday he will leave Fox News' popular political combat show "The Five," saying that "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences" made it no longer worth it to him. The last scheduled appearance on "The Five" for the television veteran is next week.