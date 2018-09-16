Schools: The Bettendorf School Board will hold a regular board meeting Monday, Sept. 17, in the Administration Center, Ray Stensvad Board Room, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf. The agenda includes a special-education curriculum update and discussion about early retirement. A new Mark Twain Elementary School bid package public hearing will be held at 6 p.m.
Sports: The Iowa football team will play its fourth consecutive home game Saturday, opening Big Ten play with a much-anticipated 7:30 p.m. against sixth-ranked Wisconsin.
A full week of high school activity includes the start of district play for Iowa high school football teams and the annual battle between Rock Island and Alleman on Friday night at Augustana’s Lindberg Stadium. The Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament will be held Friday and Saturday in Kewanee.
Big Story: That tiny buzz in the air can be tough to spot.
Though drones are known for producing big images from the sky, the gadgets themselves are small — like remote-control bread boxes on a mission to take pictures.
Drones are becoming increasingly popular in television news, law enforcement and real estate. In Sunday's Big Story, will look up at what's looking down on us.
