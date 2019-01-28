See The Western Den, an alternative folk/rock band from Boston, with opening acts Bees and Wild Age on Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, which cost $10 in advance, are available at rivermusicexperience.org.

8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $10

