See The Western Den, an indie folk band from Boston, play a show on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St, Davenport with BEEs, a Quad-City based band, and Wild Age. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org.

