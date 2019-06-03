Them Coulee Boys play Americana that blends punk, bluegrass and rock. They'll play a concert Thursday at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. Music starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets, available at eventbrite.com, are $10.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, River Music Experience, Davenport. $10

