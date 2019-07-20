Want to race in the Bix 7? There's still time to register to run if you visit bix7.com. Registration runs through July 26 at 9 p.m. and costs $50; active duty military can register for free. You get to choose which version of the Bix you'd like to run; there's the seven-mile Bix 7 and the two-mile QuickBix. The decision can be made race morning.

All finishers of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix will receive medals this year. Those are given out every five years beginning in 1975.

