Want to race in the Bix 7? There's still time to register to run if you visit bix7.com. Registration runs through July 26 at 9 p.m. and costs $50; active duty military can register for free. You get to choose which version of the Bix you'd like to run; there's the seven-mile Bix 7 and the two-mile QuickBix. The decision can be made race morning.
All finishers of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix will receive medals this year. Those are given out every five years beginning in 1975.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.