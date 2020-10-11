Therese Harney was a Johnson County Hall of Fame bowler

"Therese was a fun-loving person," Sue said. "She was into sports. She was a go-getter."

Frustrated that their high school didn't have a girls basketball team, Therese set out to create one. And, in 1965, she did just that, launching the city's first rec basketball league at the Iowa City Recreation Center, according to family members.

Therese was a self-starter, determined to do what she wanted, said family and friends, which also meant playing through her injuries — and there were many — no matter how severe.

She was a "person who took a chance" and, despite hard times, "had a smile on her face," her nephew Jeff Harney said in a eulogy.

A kind-hearted aunt, daughter and sister, Therese enjoyed caring for the ones she loved in equal measure to giving to strangers who didn't have anything to eat.

Off the field, Therese worked a variety of factory jobs and, later, as a mystery shopper for Marketing Systems Unlimited for which she traveled the country taste-testing at fast-food restaurants. At each new stop, she would snap a photo to show her family later.

And if she couldn't finish a burger or a box of fries, she would always find a way to give them to someone who needed a warm meal.