Breaking
7 things to know about the JDC
It's the annual run of the John Deere Classic, and there's plenty to do and see both on and off the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Here are a few things you should know before heading out:
1. Dodging construction
A major stretch of John Deere Road in Moline remains under construction and will require careful navigation. But as always, there is a network of shuttles available to help you get there.
To avoid traffic jams, we suggest you browse the map at johndeereclassic.com/spectators/maps-parking.
Motorists can park at the following sites to hop aboard a shuttle:
• Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, 1777 Isle Parkway ($10/day)
• Quad-City Downs, 5005 Morton Drive, East Moline ($10/day)
VIP parking is available at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, Archer Drive/Avenue of the Cities, East Moline ($15/day)
Tournament sponsors can park at Jewel-Osco, 1312 John Deere Road, Silvis.
2. Uber option
For the first time at the JDC, the shuttles are not your only option for getting to TPC Deere Run and heading home. The JDC has partnered with Uber to provide golf fans quicker connections either back to the parking lot or another destination.
Uber drivers will be staged near the front entrance of Deere Run to meet up with riders. Other drivers will be nearby waiting to be hailed from an area near the hospitality parking lot off Friendship Farm Road.
3. The schedule
The pro-am tees off at 6:45 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Tournament play is scheduled to start about 7 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Wednesday's pro-am includes country music star Lee Brice as a celebrity guest. He will perform Wednesday night at third annual charity concert at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. New country artist Lewis Brice will be the opening act from 7-7:45 p.m. with headliner Lee Brice taking the stage at 8 p.m. For tickets, call the JDC tournament office at 309-762-4653.
4. The rules
Remember that for security reasons, many types of bags aren't allowed on the course. Clear plastic bags are OK, and the tournament will provide clear gallon-size Ziploc bags. A graphic showing the types of bags allowed and banned is available at johndeereclassic.com/documents/BagPolicy.pdf.
Fans are asked to not bring these items: Knives, firearms or weapons of any nature (even with a permit – violation is a felony ARS Sec. 13-3102); cameras (Thursday–Sunday); bags larger than a small purse (6” x 6” x 6”), including lawn chair bags or umbrella sleeves; no posters, signs or banners; and coolers and beverages, other than a sealed water bottle or special items such as baby formula.
5. Cellphones
Since it seems we can't go anywhere without our cellphones, you can bring it but must make sure not to disturb play.
Devices must be on silent, and calls must be placed or answered in designated "Cell Phone Zones" only.
Under an adjusted PGA TOUR Mobile Device Policy, spectators now are allowed to take photos all week with their mobile devices throughout the golf course, except in areas of competition during official rounds or when requested by players, security and tour officials to refrain from taking a photo. Flash may not be used. Reminder: Cameras are not allowed.
For more details, visit johndeereclassic.com/spectators/before-you-go.
Failure to comply may result in revocation of your ticket. See the back of your ticket for the complete terms of the mobile device policy.
6. The fun
The Family Zone offers an air-conditioned respite from the heat. Fun for all, it offers interactive games, activities and teaching tools for golfers. New this year, is a Golf Tech putting analysis machine. It joins the John Deere equipment simulators and a robotic STEM display. The Family Zone is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
7. The show
Can't make it to the course? The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the Golf Channel has coverage from noon to 1:30 p.m. before CBS Sports TV coverage takes over from 2-5 p.m.
For more information, visit johndeereclassic.com. And keep up to date on all the action every day in the Quad-City Times and at qctimes.com/jdc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.