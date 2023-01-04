Thomas Geyer's favorite stories of 2022

While many of my stories are about the crime issues facing the Quad-Cities, my favorite stores are those that show the best sides of the Quad-Cities, the history, and its residents.
So we start off with Dennis Voy, owner of 61 Drive-In in Delmar, Iowa.
In the fall of 1971, while having coffee with a friend at the Green Mill Café in Maquoketa, …
For all the talk about renewable energy, here is a story about a company and local farmers actually making the investments and showing the world how it's done.
On a sunny Monday in September, Scott County farmer Bryan Sievers watched as workers from St…
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, a former Davenport cop and his friends find a way to help.
When Hurricane Ian roared through Fort Myers, Fla., retired Davenport Police Sgt. Jim Stark …
It is always rewarding and humbling to cover the Honor Flights.
U.S. Air Force veteran Gordon Siokos, 80, of Davenport, was happy at the crowd that greeted …
The Night to Shine will be in person in 2023, but it was still fun to cover it in 2022 when it was a drive-thru event due to COVID.
Dressed to the nines with a sparkling tiara on her head, Jade Weller was all smiles waving t…