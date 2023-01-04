 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Geyer's favorite stories of 2022

While many of my stories are about the crime issues facing the Quad-Cities, my favorite stores are those that show the best sides of the Quad-Cities, the history, and its residents. 

So we start off with Dennis Voy, owner of 61 Drive-In in Delmar, Iowa. 

For all the talk about renewable energy, here is a story about a company and local farmers actually making the investments and showing the world how it's done.  

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, a former Davenport cop and his friends find a way to help. 

It is always rewarding and humbling to cover the Honor Flights. 

The Night to Shine will be in person in 2023, but it was still fun to cover it in 2022 when it was a drive-thru event due to COVID. 

