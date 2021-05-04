Thousands fail to receive second COVID-19 shot

“Skipping the second dose will make it more challenging to control infection in the community simply because there will be more breakthrough cases of infection,” she said.

As of April 26, 61,773 individuals had missed their second dose, state data shows. Of that, 23,104 were a week or less beyond the recommended minimum interval.

State officials did not elaborate on why Iowans may not be returning for their second dose. While state public health officials have raised the alarm in recent weeks about the rate of vaccine hesitancy among Iowans, other public health agencies have said barriers to accessing the shot also are a major driver.

Winokur pointed out it’s a common issue with multi-dose vaccines to have to encourage individuals to return for a second dose. Oftentimes, it’s because people get busy and forget about the second shot, she said. For others, they may be worried about missing work or school because of symptoms from the vaccine, Winokur said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes it’s essential for individuals to get the second dose as close to the recommended interval as possible.