The Quad-Cities River Bandits scored three runs in the 10th inning to win their series opener against the Burlington Bees 6-5 on Wednesday.
The Bandits were outhit 13-11, grounded into three double plays and didn't tally a single extra-base hit on the night, but a quartet of Q-C pitchers proved adept at getting out of jams as the Bees stranded 14 runners.
The Bandits got on the board in the top of the third when Jonathan Lacroix singled to lead off the frame, moved to third on Michael Papierski's single and scored on Scott Schrieber's grounder to short.
The Bandits added to the lead with a run in the fifth on a trio of singles from Miguelangel Sierra, Papierski and Marty Costes and another in the sixth on singles from David Hensley and Chandler Taylor.
Leovanny Rodriguez threw five scoreless innings, striking out six for Q-C, but Burlington started their comeback in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Cesar Rosado as Orlando Martinez's double plated Torii Hunter Jr.
The Bees added single runs in the seventh and eighth inning to tie the game and send it into extra innings. The damage could have been worse, however, as the Bees stranded runners in scoring position in all three frames.
Singles were again the name of the game for the Bandits in the 10th, as Scott Schreiber, who started at second under the new minor league extra-inning rule, moved to third on Seth Beer's single and scored on David Hensley's. Both Beer and Hensley came home on Alfredo Angarita's two-out single to give the Bandits a 6-3 lead.
Q-C reliever Luis Garcia (2-2) surrendered a two-run homer to Alexis Olmeda to shave the lead to 6-5. The Bees got the potential winning run on base through a walk issued by Garcia and an infield single surrendered by reliever Willy Collado, but Collado struck out Martinez to give Q-C the win.
