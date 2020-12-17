 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
0 comments
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

  • 0
DeWittNSgirls

North Scott's Emily Soy and DeWitt's Lindsay Smith battle for the loose ball, Tues. Dec. 21, 2010, during second half action in "the Pit" at North Scott High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News