Thumbs Up ... to the Scott County Health Department, which received national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board, an independent non-profit organization that was founded in 2011.
The state of Iowa’s public health department also received accreditation from the same organization recently.
The Times’ Jennifer DeWitt reported this week, "To receive accreditation, departments must undergo a multi-faceted assessment process that examines its operation against best practices and quality standards set by PFAB."
Brook Barnes, Scott County’s community health consultant, said, "The entire process is about quality improvement."
Scott County’s is only the third county health department in the state to receive this recognition.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Robert Wood Johnson, have been key partners for years in the national accreditation movement for public health departments. Among the benefits to accreditation is the ability to better identify strengths and weaknesses, stimulating quality improvements, increased accountability and greater competitiveness for funding opportunities.
The Public Health Accreditation Board said last month that 73 percent of the U.S. population is now served by a public health board that has met these standards. We're glad to be part of that group.
Thumbs Down ... to President Trump for his remarks about military pay during his Christmas-time visit to Iraq this week.
The president bragged about huuuuuge pay raises for the people overseas who fight our battles, saying, "You know what? Nobody deserves it more. You haven’t gotten one in more than 10 years. More than 10 years. And we got you a big one. I got you a big one."
He went on to say, "You had plenty of people, they came up, they said, you know we could make it smaller. We could make it 3 percent, we could make it 2 percent, we could make it 4 percent. I said, 'no, make it 10 percent — make it more than 10 percent.'"
In fact, basic military pay has increased every year for decades. This year, basic pay went up 2.4 percent, not 10 percent, according to the Defense Department’s web site. In 2019, pay will go up 2.9 percent. That is more than the less than 2 percent raises military personnel received between 2011 and 2016, but it’s also less than the increases they got in 2008, 2009 and 2010, when raises topped 3 percent.
The president’s comments mystify us. Obviously, people in the service know they haven’t gone a decade without a raise. And the 10 percent suggestion is out of left field. We can't believe that he doesn't know it, too. (Back in May, he made the same false 10-year claim at the U.S. Naval Academy and was criticized for it.)
This kind of bragging may play with supporters at home, some of whom might not know the truth. But it was out of place in Iraq, and the president should stop it.
Thumbs Up .... to Andrew Zinn's vocational welding class at Davenport West High School. For the last two years, the class has been pumping out inventive objects for the Vander Veer Botanical Park's holiday lights display.
This year, the class made a large gift box from welded tubular steel and topped it with a red metal bow. It was strung with lights and set up next to the park's conservatory.
Last year, the class created three large lighted snowflakes, which returned for this year's display. They were installed over the fountain in the park's rose garden.
The Times' Alma Gaul reports that about 30 students worked on this year's project. The project involved not just the technical skills to put together the piece. But it also involved learning the kind of skills needed in the business world.
The City of Davenport gave the students' a budget, and it was up to them to build and install the gift box.
The holiday decorations in Vander Veer this year were a delight, and the students' work added to the attraction.
