Thumbs Up … to Western Illinois University School of Music professor James Romig, who was recently named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in music for his composition for solo piano, "Still."
The recording was released last year by New World Records and is performed by Knox College Director of Piano Studies Ashlee Mack, who also is Romig's wife.
The piece was inspired by the paintings of Clyfford Still, a 20th century American painter, many of whose works can be found at the museum named for him in Denver.
The Pulitzer Prize jury described "Still," a 55-minute piece, as "a hypnotic solo-piano work comprised of 43 individual sections whose striking harmonic implications and subtly dramatic effects distill music to its barest essences."
We don’t make it a practice to assess music on this page, but we found ourselves mesmerized, firmly in its grasp, as we listened.
Other reviewers have described its "slow moving beauty" and called it "profoundly meditative" and "haunting." All are descriptions that we would echo.
Romig has been on the WIU faculty since 2002, and his work has been performed around the world and across the U.S.
We are fortunate to have such talent in our midst, and we offer our congratulations.
Thumbs Down … to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst for perpetuating the idea that the Obama administration abused its power and spied on the Trump campaign in 2016.
President Trump has been pushing this line for months and Ernst, who is up for re-election next year, has clearly bought into it.
In answering questions at a conservative club in Des Moines about the Mueller report this week, she said this:
"It does seem to be an abuse of power. And it will be interesting to know how that came about — how this report was initially generated just at the very root basics. You know, why did this start in the first place? And I think we can go back into the Obama administration and figure that out."
This is ridiculous.
The redacted Mueller report, released last week, did not establish that Trump conspired with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Republicans hailed the report for that finding. But they seem to ignore the part of the report that made clear the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's attack on our electoral system.
According to the report: "In late July 2016, soon after WikiLeaks’s first release of stolen documents, a foreign government contacted the FBI about a May 2016 encounter with Trump Campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos. Papadopoulos had suggested to a representative of that foreign government that the Trump Campaign had received indications from the Russian government that it could assist the Campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. That information prompted the FBI on July 31, 2016, to open an investigation into whether individuals associated with the Trump Campaign were coordinating with the Russian government in its interference activities."
That's it.
The FBI didn't start all this because of the Steele dossier.
It wasn’t some shadowy "Deep State."
It was the FBI doing its job.
It’s what we ask all who are part of law enforcement to do — follow evidence of potential criminal activity wherever it leads.
It’s too bad that politicians like Ernst are undermining their work.
Thumbs up ... to DeLaCerda House on its 25th year of service to people with HIV and AIDS and to the Quad-City community.
Named after Jim DeLaCerda, the Rock Island organization's mission is to provide housing, advocacy and case management services to people with HIV/AIDS.
As the Times' Linda Cook wrote this week, DeLaCerda was a nurse practitioner who "covered strangers with blankets and held the hands of the dying."
DeLaCerda died in 1993, but his compassion lives in the organization that bears his name.
As an official at the organization explained, this isn't a homeless program, but it recognizes that housing is indeed health care, foundational to providing the kind of help their clients need.
As Cook wrote, DeLaCerda House has touched the lives of so many people.
We are lucky to have it in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.