Thumbs Up ... to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for quickly launching an investigation into the crane boom failure that occurred at the construction site for the new Interstate-74 bridge.
A little more than a week ago, a boom fell into the river. Nobody was injured.
The Times' Barb Ickes reported that OSHA considers news stories about such incidents to be referrals, so it was on the job quickly.
Wisconsin-based Lunda Construction is the general contractor on the bridge spanning the Mississippi River. It was awarded a contract for the work nearly two years ago.
Danielle Alvarez, the DOT project manager, said the company has been the prime contractor on four Iowa DOT-let projects since 2000, and none had safety issues that disqualified it to bid on state projects in Iowa. However, Lunda was cited and fined for two crane-related fatalities in Wisconsin, both in 2012.
In the case of the I-74 collapse, Alvarez said Lunda responded "quickly and appropriately."
As anybody who has driven by the I-74 construction site knows, there are a lot of cranes involved in building this new bridge, and working on and around them can be dangerous. As Ickes reported, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there were 220 crane-related deaths in the U.S. from 20011 to 2015.
Twelve of those fatalities occurred in the state of Illinois.
We look forward to seeing the result of the OSHA inquiry, and we're happy the agency was quick to respond.
Thumbs Down ... to the state of Iowa's decision to appeal a federal court decision striking down the state's "ag-gag" law. The law specifically makes it a crime to gain access to an "agricultural production facility" under false pretenses.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed a motion this week to send the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
Last month, U.S. District Judge James Gritzner struck down the 2012 law, which was passed in the wake of investigations portraying the state's agriculture industry in a bad light
The judge said the law violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because it targeted speech based on its content. In his ruling, Gritzner wrote: "under strict scrutiny, a content-based law is presumptively unconstitutional and will be justified only if the state proves that the law is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest."
That couldn't be done in this case, the judge said.
We think he got it right. As the Iowa Freedom of Information Council (of which this newspaper is a member) pointed out in the case, undercover investigations "have an essential place in the toolbox of citizen journalists seeking to shed light on farming practices."
There already are laws on the books to protect private property, too.
We know the vast majority of farmers in this state run honorable operations. They don't need this kind of protection, and we shouldn't be providing special legal shelter for those who don't behave so honorably.
The attorney general's office says there is room for disagreement over this law's impact on the First Amendment. We're sorry this case hasn't been put to rest. But we are hopeful the Court of Appeals continues to stand on the side of the First Amendment.
Thumbs Up ... to the continued growth of Cobham Mission Systems in northwest Davenport.
The company is planning yet another expansion to add 150 jobs, paying at least $19.30 per hour.
Those are decent jobs, and we're glad to welcome them to our community.
Cobham, located on Hickory Grove Road, has been a burgeoning success story for quite a few years now. According to city documents, the new additions will bring its employment to over 1,000 people, which is pretty impressive.
The city and the state of Iowa are providing assistance to the company, which is part of Cobham PLC.
According to city documents, Cobham will be making a capital investment of over $67 million at its plant.
Longtime Davenport residents will recall the location as the site of the old Bendix Aviation, which was founded in 1951.
The company, which is involved in complex military hardware, has been part of the Cobham group since 2003. For Davenport families, it has been a solid employer for much longer, and we're happy to see it continue to grow its operations here.
