Thumbs Up ... to the City of Rock Island and its mayor, Mike Thoms, for insisting that a demolition permit will not be issued to take down the Rock Island County Courthouse until the needed sign-offs come from the state of Illinois.
"We are going to follow the law," Thoms said this week.
The pending demolition of the stately old courthouse has been painful for people in this community who care about our heritage.
The Rock Island County Board voted last July to transfer the building, in need of expensive repairs, to the Public Building Commission for the purpose of demolishing it.
Since then, there have been valiant efforts by preservationists, in court and before the public, to reverse the decision.
This week, Rock Island officials said that they would not issue a demolition permit until they get the OK from the state.
As the Dispatch-Argus' Sarah Hayden has written, the State Historic Preservation Office notified county officials it has jurisdiction over this matter and the courthouse wasn't included in 2016 plans submitted for construction of the Justice Center Annex. Meanwhile, a state DNR official said no decision had been made yet on granting a needed permit for the courthouse's demolition.
Also this week, Landmarks Illinois, a non-profit preservation organization, said it would sue if attempts are made to proceed without the proper permits.
This editorial board has previously weighed in by saying the courthouse is too costly to save. But we also believe the public needs to be assured all the proper steps have been taken before any demolition takes place. There are few things more important than making sure the public has confidence that its government follows the law and proper procedure. We appreciate Rock Island city officials making clear they intend to do that.
Thumbs Down … to the kid glove treatment being given to U.S. Rep. Steve King for his racist remarks to the New York Times. In an interview, King told the newspaper: "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
The controversy over this ridiculousness led the House of Representatives to vote overwhelmingly to condemn the remarks. But a censure of King himself was essentially scrapped. Part of the reason for that was concern among Democrats that some of their members might be similarly put on the spot for comments they've made.
Well, we wouldn't want that, would we? Lawmakers might have to be more respectful and less inflammatory. What fun would that be?
That this was kid-glove treatment toward King seemed clear as the congressman chuckled earlier this week while being asked by a reporter whether he would face a censure. "That’s just not going to happen," King said, with a smile.
It’s true that he was stripped of his committee assignments by the Republican leadership, but we’re not sure any of this will have any real impact on King's behavior.
In Iowa, meanwhile, top Republicans have condemned King’s remarks, and it seems pretty clear they'd like to see somebody defeat him in a GOP primary, even if they aren't publicly taking sides.
As we noted last week, state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, has stepped up to mount a primary challenge. So has Bret Richards of Irwin. There may be others, too.
Unfortunately, the more people who join the fight, the greater likelihood that King survives. After all, it was a crowded primary in 2002 that resulted in his winning the seat in the first place.
So what then? What if Steve King is the Republican nominee for the 4th District seat? What will GOP leaders do then?
I think we all know the answer.
Perhaps that’s why Steve King was smiling.
Thumbs Up ... to the Iowa Department of Transportation for development of digital technology that will help truck drivers more easily find a place to rest.
Our Jennifer DeWitt reports that a DOT study said that 83 percent of drivers spend more than 30 minutes searching for parking. "If drivers' hours of service are almost up, they need to know where parking is available ahead," DeWitt wrote.
When Iowa's system is complete, it will collect data from 44 sites, including public and private rest stops.
By the end of January, the DOT will have its data available on the state's traveler information sites and mobile apps at www.511ia.org.
This is a smart idea. Being able to efficiently find places to pull over when drivers are approaching their maximum number of hours on the road is important for business — and for public safety.
