Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the City of Bettendorf for continuing to work to rid at-risk houses from the 100-year flood plain near Duck Creek. As Sarah Watson reported this week, the council advanced a plan Tuesday for the city to pay $440,000 to secure a grant to fund the purchase and demolition of 17 houses. Since 2015, the city has purchased and demolished 21 homes, turning the properties into green space.

The city has done this before, with two previous rounds of purchases. The 2021 grant would be a $2.3 million total project with $440,000 of local match.

The program is voluntary, and the owners of the 17 homes have submitted a form that indicates they are interested in a buyout, but not obligated to one.

One alderman expressed concerns about whether this would take affordable housing off the market, and that is a concern of ours, too. The alderman, Jerry Sechser, 1st Ward, said the first round of funding was for owner-occupied housing. In this round, about half of the 17 properties are owner-occupied, according to a city official.