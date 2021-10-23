Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the City of Bettendorf for continuing to work to rid at-risk houses from the 100-year flood plain near Duck Creek. As Sarah Watson reported this week, the council advanced a plan Tuesday for the city to pay $440,000 to secure a grant to fund the purchase and demolition of 17 houses. Since 2015, the city has purchased and demolished 21 homes, turning the properties into green space.
The city has done this before, with two previous rounds of purchases. The 2021 grant would be a $2.3 million total project with $440,000 of local match.
The program is voluntary, and the owners of the 17 homes have submitted a form that indicates they are interested in a buyout, but not obligated to one.
One alderman expressed concerns about whether this would take affordable housing off the market, and that is a concern of ours, too. The alderman, Jerry Sechser, 1st Ward, said the first round of funding was for owner-occupied housing. In this round, about half of the 17 properties are owner-occupied, according to a city official.
Keeping buildings in the flood plain is an ongoing risk that should be minimized. We've seen the destruction that Duck Creek has wrought on homes and lives, and it's not pretty. Still, as this goes forward, we hope the city also is considering the impact to the stock of reasonably-priced housing and taking steps to minimize the impact there, too.
Thumbs Down … to the racists who leveled threats at Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn, who wrote an op-ed for the Des Moines Register critical of former President Donald Trump. The piece was published online on Oct. 8 and in print on Oct. 9. As a result, Wilburn was on the receiving end of threats and racial hatred.
According to the Register, Wilburn, who grew up in Davenport and is also a state representative, said he got two threatening phone messages and an email to his legislative address. The messages all referred to the op-ed, and one included a statement about lynching.
"The voicemails include very explicit language. Every other word was the 'n-word,'" Wilburn said.
The intensity of the threat, he said, led him to report it. Authorities are investigating.
We’re not sure where the investigation will lead, but we, too, are startled by these graphic and disturbing threats. And they should be denounced in the strongest terms. Racist comments aren’t uncommon in this state, but these should not be shrugged off. As Wilburn said, what he experienced "is not normal."
It also is good that after the threats were made known, there was condemnation by top Republicans, too, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, as well as members of the GOP congressional delegation.
Thumbs Up … to Black Hawk College for its 75th anniversary, which it celebrated this week. "The future is never certain with the pandemic or even without it, but the people who brought Black Hawk College to life 75 years ago had a vision and a trust that the future would be OK and that their vision would grow and thrive," Black Hawk College President Tim Wynes said during an anniversary ceremony Tuesday at the college’s Quad-Cities campus.
During the celebration, people learned the contents of a time capsule left by their counterparts in 1971, including newspaper clippings and programs. They also talked about a time capsule to be opened 2046, when Black Hawk is 100 years old. Appropriately enough, that time capsule will contain face masks and hand sanitizer.
We congratulate Black Hawk College for its three-quarters of a century, and for all the opportunities it has provided the untold number of students who have walked its campus over the years.