Thumbs Up ... to Augustana College for the new $16 million wellness center it announced this week that it will build. The center, which will be completed in 2020, will house a new kinesiology program.
College officials say the new program will begin this fall, and it is one of several new programs it plans to add.
Kinesiology is the study of physical activity and human movement and its impact on health, society and quality of life. The college says that some of the fastest growing occupations in the United States can be filled with a kinesiology background.
"Augustana’s mission is to help students grow in mind, body and spirit for lives of service,” said Augustana President Steve Bahls. "As part of our mission, this addition will enable our students to bring their personal commitments to wellness into majors and careers that will help build better health and well-being in the community."
The center will be built at 7th Avenue and 35th Street. It will include a 25-yard pool and therapeutic pool, which will also allow Augustana to add women's varsity water polo and expand its existing men's and women's swimming and diving teams and men's club water polo program.
Called the Austin E. Knowlton Center for Innovation in Health, Wellness and Human Performance, it will be a welcome addition to the campus and the Quad-Cities.
Thumbs Down ... to the influx of yet more "dark money" into politics. In this case, a pair of groups are aiming at new Gov. J.B. Pritzker's agenda in Illinois.
Think Big Illinois, one of the groups, is being run by a member of Pritzker's campaign team and will support his agenda. Meanwhile, the existing Coalition for Jobs, Growth and Prosperity is launching a new website called "Ideas for Illinois," according to news reports. It will oppose Pritzker's initiatives.
Both groups are organized under a part of the Internal Revenue Code that allows them to play in the political realm but still shield the identities of their donors.
We suppose our complaint about these groups is a bit like whistling in the wind. They've been around for several years now. And regulators have allowed them to skirt campaign finance laws, with the public being the worse for it.
Now, hiding behind innocuous names, websites and advertising campaigns, donors to these groups will be able to influence the debate on issues like the minimum wage, a progressive income tax and myriad other items on the new governor's agenda — and none of us get to know who they are.
Some will call it free speech. And we don't quibble with their right to weigh in, but we think when big money — on the left or the right — is heavily influencing the debate, and consequently how lawmakers vote, the public should know who they are.
Thumbs Up ... to Moline Mayor Stepanie Acri and members of the city council who stuck up for the public's right to know this week.
The mayor stepped forward after city staff rejected Dispatch-Argus reporter Sarah Hayden's request for emails between former City Administrator Doug Maxeiner and city council members over a roughly four-and-a-half month period beginning last September.
Maxeiner had abruptly resigned, and lots of conflicting stories abounded about why.
The rejection was not founded, and we're happy that the mayor and council pushed back. "One of the things that's important to me as an elected official is to be as transparent as I can to the community that we’re representing so they understand the processes we go through," Acri said this week.
Others on the city council also urged transparency.
We understand the city staff is now working with the Dispatch-Argus to arrange the production of the emails.
Frankly, there should have been no delay. The circumstances around Maxeiner's resignation is a matter of public interest.
We would note, so too, is the departure of former East Moline City Administrator Darin Girdler, who left there about the same time as Maxeiner did.
Public records belong to the public. The right to records and emails isn't absolute. We realize that. But far too often, there is resistance against reporters and members of the public who often don't have the time or resources to push back.
The Dispatch-Argus did push back. We're glad that in Moline this week, members of the city council did some pushing too.
