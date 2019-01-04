Thumbs Up ... to the U.S. economy, which added 312,000 jobs in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9 percent, but economists say that’s because more people are jumping into the job market as wages tend to rise. The December report said wages are up 3.2 percent over last year.
Figures for the Quad-Cities lag a bit from national data, but the trend has been pretty solid for much of the past year. The local economy is seeing more people get back into the labor market after years of decline. In November, there were about 193,400 people working or looking for work, up about 3,500 people over 2017 at the same time.
There also are about 3,000 more people working than there were a year ago at this time.
We’ve still got a ways to go. Ten years ago, the area counted more than 200,000 people each month in the labor market. Friday’s job report, though, was encouraging – especially after the rollercoaster ride that Wall Street has taken us all on.
It’s anybody’s guess what the stock market will do with this news. The rollercoaster ride probably isn’t over. Still, after the events of recent weeks and months – trade turmoil and market nosedives – Friday’s news was a welcome way to start off the new year.
Thumbs Down ... to Fox News for its ridiculous "Pocahontas 2020?" label on Tucker Carlson’s program Thursday night. The label was referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who announced the first step toward a 2020 presidential candidacy this week.
CNN's Brian Stetler called the label "racist," and we would tend to agree. It reminds us of the time a Fox host questioned whether Barack and Michelle Obama had traded a "terrorist fist jab."
Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, is set to be in Iowa this weekend, visiting the western and central parts of the state in her first visit to the first-in-the-nation caucus state since announcing her entry into the exploratory phase.
Already, she’s turning some heads, signing up some top-notch talent in the state.
In an introductory video this week, Warren said that middle class families are "under attack" at the hands of billionaires and big corporations. That's a message that will be shared, surely, by other candidates. And it will no doubt resonate among many Democratic activists in Iowa.
Warren also penned a recent essay in Foreign Affairs in which she, like President Trump, calls for a smaller U.S. military footprint overseas. She wrote that it is "time to seriously review the country’s military commitments overseas, and that includes bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan and Iraq."
We note all this because much of what we’ve seen out of the gate with respect to Warren centers on questions about her "likability" and, with Fox and some other media, a focus on her claim of Native American heritage.
Frankly, we think questions about intangibles, including how she handled the release of DNA data in October, have a place in covering a presidential candidate. But right now we’re more curious to ask Warren about her plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan -- how fast it would happen and what she'd do to prevent the country from falling under the control of the Taliban or others hostile to the U.S and the West.
And if billionaires are the enemy of the middle class, how would she balance those scales?
We have a lot of questions for Warren, but so far none of them have to do with her ancestry.
Thumbs Up ... to the National Football League for bringing Round 6 of the 2019 NFL draft to Augustana College in Rock Island. John Gripp, director of the Rock Island parks and recreation department, confirmed the selection this week.
"The NFL is reaching out to a select few cities where the league began," Gripp said.
Augustana is to be the site of the draft because of potential weather concerns, he said. But it's clear that a big focus will be on the Rock Island Independents and Douglas Park, the Quad-Cities' historic connection to the NFL.
The Independents were one of the original franchises of the American Professional Football Association, which was renamed the National Football League in 1922. And, on Sept. 26, 1920, the first game was played at Douglas Park between the Independents and the St. Paul Ideals.
Details still haven’t been released yet for the NFL draft event, one of seven to be held. But this promises to be a big deal for the Quad-Cities.
We give a hearty thumbs up to the NFL, as well as to the City of Rock Island, Douglas Park promoters, Augustana College and the entire Quad-Cities for the selection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.