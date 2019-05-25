Thumbs Up ... to a perfect storm of charity this week at Davenport West High School, where automotive students pitched in to tune up cars from the non-profit organizations Habitat for Humanity Restore, the Friendly House, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley - Quad-Cities and Riverbend Food Bank.
Our Linda Cook reported that the students conducted diagnostic scans, rotated tires and changed air filters, among other things, at no charge to the non-profit organizations. The students got help from Northern Tool + Equipment, a company that has operations in 20 states, and which donated the engine crane, floor jack and other equipment for the work to be done.
We've always appreciated the efforts of the non-profit sector in this community, but we know these organizations don't do it alone. This week, they got an assist from students, the school district and a company that sees the value in giving back.
The best part: It's the recipients of these charities that are the ultimate beneficiaries. As Mike Miller, the president and CEO of Riverbend Food Bank, said on Tuesday: "This vehicle will be used to feed hungry kids this afternoon."
Thumbs Up ... to the Trump administration for its announcement this week that it would lift the steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The tariffs have been a roadblock to getting the new NAFTA deal, formally the USMCA, approved.
Both Canada and Mexico said they wouldn't move ahead without the removal — and it has been an obstacle in Congress, too.
We haven't been big fans of the White House's trade approach. Just this week, the administration announced it would be extending a new round of aid to farmers who have have been hurt by the trade war with China. Agriculture interests stressed in response that they'd much rather have markets than a subsidy. We agree. Still, we see some progress in the decision to lift the steel and aluminum tariffs. It didn't make a lot of sense to us to maintain them.
There still are hurdles to get the USMCA passed in Congress, but we're glad to see that one of those roadblocks has been removed.
Thumbs Down ... to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republicans in the state legislature for a bill that will make it harder for cities and counties to raise the revenue they need to ensure services are provided to their citizens. The governor signed the bill on Thursday.
We would acknowledge there are some good parts to it -- like requiring greater transparency to explain why property taxes rise, even when rates don't. (The answer, which local governments don't always make clear to their constituents: rising assessments.)
However, the bill also requires a two-thirds super-majority to raise a local government's property tax levy by 2 percent or more.
We argued extensively against this legislation -- and in a previous form, it was worse -- not because we like paying property taxes, but because we believe local governments are the best judges of whether to cut costs or raise taxes to make their budgets work.
By raising the bar for tax increases of 2 percent or more, the legislature and the governor have imposed their one-size-fits-all priority on hundreds of individual cities and counties.
We trust the voters to act when local governments get too far out of line. Too bad those who approved of this legislation didn't have the same level of trust.
Thumbs Up ... to the 1,500-plus number of volunteers who pitched in and made the Quad-Cities a better place at this year's 20th annual United Way of the Quad-Cities Spring Day of Caring.
