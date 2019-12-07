Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Last year was the inaugural lunch, where 50 young men met with a handful of businesses. This year, the Rogalski Center was packed with business leaders, and 100 young men attended. Special credit goes to John Anderson, chief executive of Quad-Cities Bank and Trust. The bank pledged to sponsor an internship for a high school student and full scholarship at St. Ambrose.

It’s widely known that African Americans continue to struggle in the Quad-Cities. As Alma Gaul reported this week, only 53% of African American children here are ready for kindergarten and only 43% read at grade level by third grade, according to United Way of the Quad-Cities.

Any step toward helping lift them up deserves our celebration and support.

Thumbs Down … to the possibility of a french fry shortage in the United States. Bloomberg reported this week that cool weather conditions in October crippled some potato harvests with frosts, and that’s caused some concern.

The losses were especially notable in Canada, but potato-producing states in the U.S. are feeling it, too. The USDA predicts that potato output will fall by 6.1 percent this year to its lowest levels since 2010.