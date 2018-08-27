Quad-City based band Corporate Rock will play a free show on Thursday as part  of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's seasonal Thursday Night Groove concert series. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., a free dance lesson is set for 6:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

6 p.m. Thursday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Free

