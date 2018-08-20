Check out a free concert featuring Funktastic 5 on Thursday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. The show is part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's weekly Thursday Night Groove Concert series. Food and beer vendors will be available at 6 p.m. followed by a dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. Music will go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

 6 p.m. Thursday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Free

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments