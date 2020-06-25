Thursday sports shorts

Pieces of history on sale at Rocky
A big project will soon start at Rock Island High School, and that will allow anyone interested to grab a piece of school history.
Starting next month, the bleachers at the Rock Island Fieldhouse are being replaced. With the old wooden bleachers coming out, school officials are giving people a chance to buy the wood from those old seats.
Rocky athletic director Michelle Lillis said that the boards are being sold for $1 per linear foot. The slats are up to 16-feet long but can be cut to any length.
The last day that the mementos can be ordered is July 3. If anyone is interested in ordering some of the old wood, they may do so by emailing Lillis at michelle.lillis@rimsd41.org.
Western drops swimming/diving programs
Western Illinois University Athletics will suspend its swimming and diving program effective immediately. According to a school release, the decision to suspend was due to challenges related to COVID-19, which impacted the search for a head coach, recruitment and the department's budget.
All athletics scholarships will be honored for the affected student-athletes who wish to return to WIU and will be guaranteed through the remainder of their athletic eligibility period. Signed national letters of intent and financial aid agreements for the 2020-21 academic year will also be honored.
"This extremely difficult decision was necessary given the challenges the department is facing. We will honor scholarships for the 2020-21 season while we re-evaluate the program's future," said athletic director Danielle Surprenant. "Our priority is to ensure that those student-athletes affected have the support and resources needed to make decisions about their future."
The decision will be re-evaluated within the next year.
"The challenges that we face across the University brought on by the pandemic has made it necessary to make some very difficult decisions," said WIU Interim President Martin Abraham. "We recognize and regret the impact that this will have on our student-athletes."
With the change, the department will sponsor 17 NCAA Division I sports, eight men's and nine women's.
