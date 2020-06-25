Thursday sports shorts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pieces of history on sale at Rocky

A big project will soon start at Rock Island High School, and that will allow anyone interested to grab a piece of school history.

Starting next month, the bleachers at the Rock Island Fieldhouse are being replaced. With the old wooden bleachers coming out, school officials are giving people a chance to buy the wood from those old seats.

Rocky athletic director Michelle Lillis said that the boards are being sold for $1 per linear foot. The slats are up to 16-feet long but can be cut to any length.

The last day that the mementos can be ordered is July 3. If anyone is interested in ordering some of the old wood, they may do so by emailing Lillis at michelle.lillis@rimsd41.org.

Western drops swimming/diving programs

Western Illinois University Athletics will suspend its swimming and diving program effective immediately. According to a school release, the decision to suspend was due to challenges related to COVID-19, which impacted the search for a head coach, recruitment and the department's budget.