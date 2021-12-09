Thursday's college basketball briefs

Men’s basketball
Roosevelt 92, St. Ambrose 75: Early runs from each team set the table for a back-and-forth first half, but the hosting Roosevelt Lakers pulled away in the back end of the first half and rolled to a 92-75 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference home victory at Goodman Center in Chicago.
Tied at 22 at the 10-minute mark of the first half, the Lakers drilled four 3-pointers in their next five scoring possessions to take a 41-30 lead. The hosts rode that to a 48-37 halftime advantage and never lost the lead in the second half.
Will Spriggs scored a game-high 23 points to lead SAU (4-7, 3-4 CCAC). He was the only Fighting Bees in double-figures as fellow starters Grant Mason and Tom Kazanecki each added nine points.
Roosevelt (8-4, 5-2 CCAC) made 15 3-pointers in the contest on 35 attempts.
The Lakers had four players in double-digit scoring, led by Matt Myers’ 16. Starter Josh Redic and reserve Lucas Jordan each added 15 and Eetu Villa tossed in 12.
Black Hawk 79, Spoon River 65: Jacob Profit scored a game-high 24 points and had plenty of help as the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team raced to a 79-65 nonconference home victory on Thursday in the Building 3 Gym.
Former Davenport Central prep Keshawn Pegues added 17 points and Donyae McCaskill added 13 points.
The second victory over Spoon River this season moved the Braves’ record to 6-3.
Women’s basketball
Michigan State 75, Illinois 60: Despite leading by as many as eight points early in the third quarter, the University of Illinois women's basketball team was unable to hold off the hosting Michigan State Spartans in the Illini’s Big Ten Conference opener at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., falling 75-60.
The Illini (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) took a 34-26 halftime lead, but were outscored 26-17 in the third quarter and 23-9 in the fourth to fall to the Spartans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten).
Adalia McKenzie led the Illini with 14 points, Aaliyah Nye added 13 and Jada Peebles 10. Kendall Bostic grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Illini’s 35-28 board advantage.
MSU had four players in double-digit scoring, led by Matilda Ekh’s 20 and 17 from Nia Clouden.
Black Hawk 71, Spoon River 50: In a nonconference game against Spoon River College that was tight early, the hosting Black Hawk Braves opened a lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 71-50 victory.
All 14 Braves to play in the game cracked the scoring column, helping BHC even its record at 5-5 with its third straight victory. Black Hawk was led by former United Township standout Jasmine Bell’s 16 points. Lexi Nichols added nine and Carley Whitsell eight.
Spoon River’s Lezhauria Williams scored a game-high 20 points.
— Staff report