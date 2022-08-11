 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thursday's local briefs: Tomlin resigns at SAU

  • 0
dan tomlin, sau track, mug.jpg

Tomlin

Tomlin resigns at Ambrose

Dan Tomlin, the head men's and women's track & field coach at St. Ambrose University, has resigned after 15 years at the school.

"It was a tough decision but I am leaving with my head held high, proud of everything we have accomplished,'' Tomlin said in announcing his decision on social media, thanking assistant coaches and student-athletes for helping him grow the Fighting Bees program.

"We turned a sleepy little program with 20 athletes and no facilities into one of the premier NAIA programs through culture, care and fun,'' Tomlin wrote.

During his tenure, St. Ambrose earned its first NAIA trophy in school history with a fourth-place finish at the 2016 NAIA Men's Indoor Track & Field Championships and had two other top-10 national finishes. He coached 36 athletes to NAIA All-American honors -- 17 men and 19 women. The Bees won 16 team conference championships in Tomlin's tenure.

People are also reading…

Four of his athletes — Anthony Peters, Jenny Lopez, Josh Mathis and Will Reemtsma — were national champions. He also coached 10-time All-American Michael Ohioze, seven-time All-Americans in Molly Jo Smith and Lopez and led three teams that received NAIA Champions of Character Team recognition.

Panthers earn honors

Four University of Northern Iowa football players were named Thursday to the HERO Sports Football Championship Subdivision preseason all-American team.

Kicker Matthew Cook received first-team honors, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and defensive back Benny Sapp III were second-team choices and linebacker Bryce Flater was named to the third team.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News