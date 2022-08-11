Thursday's local briefs: Tomlin resigns at SAU

Tomlin resigns at Ambrose

Dan Tomlin, the head men's and women's track & field coach at St. Ambrose University, has resigned after 15 years at the school.

"It was a tough decision but I am leaving with my head held high, proud of everything we have accomplished,'' Tomlin said in announcing his decision on social media, thanking assistant coaches and student-athletes for helping him grow the Fighting Bees program.

"We turned a sleepy little program with 20 athletes and no facilities into one of the premier NAIA programs through culture, care and fun,'' Tomlin wrote.

During his tenure, St. Ambrose earned its first NAIA trophy in school history with a fourth-place finish at the 2016 NAIA Men's Indoor Track & Field Championships and had two other top-10 national finishes. He coached 36 athletes to NAIA All-American honors -- 17 men and 19 women. The Bees won 16 team conference championships in Tomlin's tenure.

Four of his athletes — Anthony Peters, Jenny Lopez, Josh Mathis and Will Reemtsma — were national champions. He also coached 10-time All-American Michael Ohioze, seven-time All-Americans in Molly Jo Smith and Lopez and led three teams that received NAIA Champions of Character Team recognition.

Panthers earn honors

Four University of Northern Iowa football players were named Thursday to the HERO Sports Football Championship Subdivision preseason all-American team.

Kicker Matthew Cook received first-team honors, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and defensive back Benny Sapp III were second-team choices and linebacker Bryce Flater was named to the third team.