Sunrise Village hosts Tie-Dye in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Bring the family to tie-dye items, paint Hope Rocks, and enjoy live music by Quad-City Rock Academy.

11 a.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf. Free.

