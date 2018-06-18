A plan for a $65 million in tax increment financing to refurbish Century Woods and Heather Ridge apartments is expected to be approved in coming weeks by the Rock Island City Council.
Mayor Mike Thoms acknowledged that it is unusual to use tax increment financing, or TIF, for public housing. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, TIF is for commercial property, industrial-commercial,” Thoms said.
The dollar value and age of both properties are two reasons why the mayor and, it appears, much of the council support the TIF after a public hearing a week ago.
Without the TIF, Thoms doubts anything positive would happen with the two properties.
“Someone needs to see a return on investment to do these type of projects,” he said. “On these aging buildings, that’s been part of the problem. It’s more expensive to rehab them sometimes than it is to go new."
It’s part of the city’s social responsibility, he added, to have quality housing for low-income people.
“That’s more important than the other (reasons),” he said.
Century Woods was built in 1941 and has 41 buildings with a total of 230 rental units. The complex at 1400 5th St. would undergo $36 million in upgrades.
Heather Ridge Apartments, at 9500 14th St., would receive $28 million, some of which would be spent on a new community center.
The buyer of the two complexes will be Millenia Housing Development of Cleveland, Ohio, which Thoms said is currently a minority holder in the property.
The proposed $65 million project will be paid for by Millenia with the TIF expected to help subsidize it. TIF money can only be used on specific things, the mayor noted, such as infrastructure in the units, but not, for example, carpeting.
He believes the TIF will be set for a limited number of years, far less than the 23 allowed.
Thoms said Rock Island is in a quandary. If it does not allow the TIF for Millenia, the two complexes would continue to go downhill and their property taxes would likely go down, too, he said. If the city does help Millenia through the TIF, the value of the two apartments could go up and eventually increase taxes for the city.
There are no guarantees, he admitted.
Under a TIF, property taxes from that area are frozen and any increase in the taxes is reinvested in the TIF district. The TIF can last for up to 23 years, meaning that entity’s portion of the tax base given to the city, county or the school district will not increase during that time period. But without the TIF, the mayor believes, the tax value could easily go down.
Thoms said there are concerns for the city, Rock Island County and the Rock Island-Milan School District, which all receive tax dollars from the two properties. The counct and the school district have not expressed opposition he said. He called them “neutral” on the question.
That was verified by Alderman Stephen Tollenaer, 4th Ward, who is strongly against the TIF. He is also quick to point out he has nothing against the renters having a better life. However, he also believes the previous owner of the complexes has responsibilities, too.
Westwind Associates has been the majority owner of the complex. “The people that own Heather Ridge and Century Woods have been receiving a fair market rate rent for Section 8 residents for a long time,” Tollenaer said. “And when their stuff wears out they should have the profits. They should take the profits from the rent to rehab it."
Rent for Section 8 housing is subsidized by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Regardless of who owns the properties, Tollenaer said the amount the city receives will be the same for the length of the TIF. “My view is my home’s taxes have doubled in 20 years and I live in Rock Island. And the taxes those two entities pay … won’t be paying the increase. That’s what’s going to fund it all. I think it’s a lot of of money.”
Tollenaer stressed that he’s against the decision, not the landlord.
Those who support the TIF say without the relief, there won’t be any improvements made, he said. “Well, you don’t know that yet,” Tollenaer said. “We haven’t put any primers on them for fixing it up.”
Tollenaer also claims that Millenia paid for the attorney’s work to write up the proposed TIF, which was verified by Thoms. “That’s the fox being in charge of the chicken coop,” Tollenaer said. It proves Millenia knew the TIF would pass, he added.
Thoms concedes renovating the properties will benefit the city both aesthetically and, eventually, with an increase in property taxes. “In this case, what would happen if we don’t do this?” he asked. “Then the property taxes are not going to increase, these people are not going to buy the facility, and it will continue to go down in value because there are no renovations being done.”
