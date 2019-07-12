MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward/center Jordan Bell, who left Golden State during the Warriors' offseason transformation.
Bell spent two seasons with the Warriors and was their starter at center in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But he was one of a number of Warriors who won't be returning after Golden State's loss to Toronto.
The 6-foot-9 Bell averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game over 125 games.
Terms of the deal were not announced Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.