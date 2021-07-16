September 3, 2020
Police Department: Bettendorf
Location: 1360 Kimberly Ridge Road, Bettendorf
Timothy Clevenger, 53, was shot and killed by Officer Patrick Mesick while Clevenger was holding a knife to the throat of a four-year-old girl at a daycare.
Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine announced the shooting was justified in October 2020, and in February of this year, Bettendorf police allowed a Quad-City Times reporter to watch the body-cam footage.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
