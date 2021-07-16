 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timothy Clevenger
0 Comments

Timothy Clevenger

  • Updated
  • 0

September 3, 2020

Police Department: Bettendorf

Location: 1360 Kimberly Ridge Road, Bettendorf

090420-qc-nws-shooting-02.JPG

The Home where according to a news release issued by the City of Bettendorf, at 11:53 a.m., Bettendorf officers were sent to 1111 16 ½ St., to investigate someone bleeding and a person holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old, September 3, 2020.

Timothy Clevenger, 53, was shot and killed by Officer Patrick Mesick while Clevenger was holding a knife to the throat of a four-year-old girl at a daycare.

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine announced the shooting was justified in October 2020, and in February of this year, Bettendorf police allowed a Quad-City Times reporter to watch the body-cam footage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News