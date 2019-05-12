Tipton High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Jamie Kofron, child of Kevin & Jodi Kofron, plans to major in Finance at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Academic All-State Volleyball and Basketball, Drake Relays Champion 2018 (discus and shot put) and Class 2A State Runner-Up Volleyball 2018
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A valuable lesson that I have learned from my time at Tipton High School is how to manage my time well in order to attain success in various outlets. This is a skill that I can take with me throughout my time in college and into the workforce. Being a three-sport athlete, student, volunteer, and employee throughout these last four years would not have been possible without the skill of time management. This is a skill that I have been able to develop as I added more activities and responsibilities over the past few years. My ability to learn this has been greatly influenced by my time at Tipton High School. My small town and school have encouraged me to strive for success in many different avenues. This has become a crucial part of who I am and I know this will be a useful tool going forward.
The Arts
Noah Jedlicka
Humanities
Laken Hermiston, child of Lyle and Tonya Hermiston, plans to major in Marketing at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Serving on National Honor Society, receiving District Academic All Conference, and participating in six sports
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Entering high school I was shy and quite frankly scared of the almost one century old, three story building at the edge of town. Feeling like a small fish in a big pond can be a little more than intimidating. I worried too much about the little things instead of focusing on the big picture: myself. Once I was able to overcome this obstacle, my confidence boomed. I wanted to learn more about the world around me and gain a new perspective unlike the one I possessed before. High school has allowed me to flourish into the young woman I am today. It’s easy to forget small things that have taken place over the last four years, but my confidence is something that I can keep in my back pocket forever.
Leadership
Amanda Smith, child of Michelle and Jason Smith, plans to major in Elementary Education at Central College in Pella.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, All-State Volleyball and All State Basketball
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, I have met some of the most amazing people. People that have influenced me in the most positive way. My coaches, teachers, and life long friends have pushed me to be the greatest person I can be. The biggest thing I am taking from high school is the lessons from the people I admire most. Lessons such as never miss a chance to better yourself, whether academically, athletically, or as a person. Always give your best effort because someone if always watching whether it be your teammates or someone looking up to you. And the biggest lesson of all, there is no time like now, so don't waste opportunities. High school is a time for growing and developing into the person you want to be. People throughout my high school career have shaped me to be the best person I can be.
Math/The Sciences
Luke Becker, child of Jim and Shonna Becker, plans to major in Finance at Simpson College in Indianola.
Top 3 achievements: 4.0 GPA, 2nd team All-District Baseball team, and co-captain of basketball team
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing that I learned that I will take with me is time management skills. As a student who is in numerous activities, I have several obligations throughout the course of the day. I have to use time management skills to fulfill my obligations while also keeping up with school work. Another thing I have learned is the importance of hard work. I strive to do the best I can whether it be school work, sports, or any of my other extracurricular activities. It is because of my hard work that I am able to succeed in these areas.
Vocational Education
Courtney King, child of Jeff and Teresa King, plans to major in Liberal Arts at Kirkwood Community College.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Over the last 4 years I have learned many things. One of the biggest things I have learned is that failing a test is not the end of the world. I realized that some people are good at studying and taking tests to learn, and some people are better at a hands on approach. Most of my success has come in the form of being more hands on, and I have learned to accept that about myself. Throughout that process I have realized that my path may not be the same as others. I may not go to a 4- year college and earn a degree. I may learn a trade instead...and I am ok with that.
Young Journalist
Leah Thompson
