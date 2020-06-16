Tiz the Law is class of Belmont field, Triple Crown favorite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

While there won't be school buses of fans hoping to see a New York-bred horse make Belmont history, there is a busload of Triple Crown expectations heading into Saturday's race.

Seventeen years ago, Jack Knowlton and the other owners of Funny Cide packed into school buses and headed to Belmont Park in New York, hoping to see the horse capture the home-track victory they had dreamed of. It didn't happen. Now, however, Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and could deliver his owners and trainer Barclay Tagg the elusive crown.

It'll take something spectacular Saturday from a watered-down field to prevent the Triple Crown favorite from becoming the first New York bred to win the Belmont in over 130 years and taking a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.

"Barclay doesn't get the kind of horses like Funny Cide and Tiz the Law very often, but when he does get an opportunity, he makes the most of it," Knowlton said. "Fortunately, Tiz the Law is the kind of horse that seems to take everything in stride and he's very easy to work with. ... From all indications, he's doing as well as he's been doing all year, and hopefully that'll carry over into the Belmont."