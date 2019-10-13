As weather gets colder and the days get shorter, insects such as boxelder bugs, Asian lady beetles and the brown marmorated stink bugs (BSMB) try to get into our homes.
The best way to keep them out is exclusion, Ken Johnson, University of Illinois Extension educator, said.
“Make sure windows and doors fit tight and window screens are free from holes. Seal any openings, cracks, and crevices around the foundation, pipes, wires, and chimneys. Finally, make sure siding, eaves, and soffits are in good condition.”
Insecticides can be applied to the perimeter of buildings, but since these insects are rather mobile, it can be difficult to get good control of them. Once they enter your home, they can be vacuumed up and placed in soapy water and disposed of. Using insecticides to control these insects indoors is generally not recommended.
Here is a closer look at the three bugs:
• Boxelder bugs: These insects are about one-half inch long and black with orange or red markings. During the spring and summer, the adults will feed on leaves and seeds of boxelder trees (and occasionally maple and ash trees). When temperatures begin to cool in the fall, they will begin to seek out warmer areas.
“They are most often attracted to buildings with large southern or western exposures, because they are warmer than the surrounding area,” Johnson said. As they aggregate on a building, they will find cracks and other spaces to squeeze into, occasionally making their way indoors and ending up in walls and attics until warm weather returns.
• Multicolored Asian lady beetles: These beetles were introduced into the United States to control aphids on pecan trees. They vary in color from yellow to reddish-orange and have anywhere from zero to 19 spots. They can often be distinguished from other lady beetles by the presence of an ‘M’ pattern near their head.
In their native China, they will overwinter on tall cliffs. “Since we lack these in most parts of Illinois, they will instead use buildings to overwinter,” Johnson said.
• The brown marmorated stink bug (BSMB): These pests are on the rise in both Iowa and Illinois. This stink bug is native to Asia and was first discovered in the U.S. in the late 1990s in Pennsylvania.
Unlike the other two bugs, these insects are more than a nuisance. They feed on a wide variety of tree fruits, vegetables, agricultural crops, and ornamentals and can cause a significant amount of damage.
They have the typical ‘shield’ shape of stink bugs. And, as their name implies, they are brown and mottled. They are different from native stink bugs in that the antenna are striped with white bands, they have smooth “shoulders,” and they have black and white triangular patterns on their abdomens.
