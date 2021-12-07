To slide or not slide

“Yeah, I think it’s a little controversial right now, if you ask me, because it looked cool at first,” Purdy said in a Tuesday Zoom call largely centered on the Cyclones’ Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl matchup with No. 19 Clemson. “But at the same time, there’s the rule of where the quarterback starts to slide is where he’s marked down. There’s stuff a lot of people are gonna be talking about going over, but I think for the safety of the quarterback, sliding now, that can be a little dangerous because defenders are gonna be taught to go all the way through until he’s on the ground to make sure that he slides and then a fake slide doesn’t happen. So it’s a little controversial. I don’t know if I have any more thoughts on that.”