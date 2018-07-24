TV producer Norman Lear is 96. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 79. Actor John Pleshette is 76. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 71. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 70. Singer Maureen McGovern is 69. Actress Janet Eilber is 67. Rock musician Tris Imboden (Chicago) is 67. Actress Roxanne Hart is 64. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 62. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 62. Comedian Bill Engvall is 61. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 56. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 51. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 51. Actor Julian McMahon is 50. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 48. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 46. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 45. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 44. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 43. Actor Seamus Dever is 42. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 41. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 35. Actor Blair Redford is 35. Actress Taylor Schilling is 34. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 28. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 25. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 11.
