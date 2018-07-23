Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 86. Actor Robert Fuller is 85. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 82. Actor David Warner is 77. Actress Roz Kelly is 76. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 72. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 69. Actor Mike Starr is 68. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 65. Style guru Tim Gunn is 65. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 65. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 65. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nellie Kim is 61. Actor Kevin Chapman is 56. Actress Alexandra Paul is 55. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 53. Country singer Martina McBride is 52. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 51. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 50. Actor Tim Omundson is 49. Actor Ato Essandoh is 46. Actor Wil Wheaton is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 45. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 45. Actor Stephen Dorff is 45. Actor Josh Radnor is 44. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 41. Actress Rachel Miner is 38. Actress Allison Mack is 36. Actress Kaitlyn Black is 35. Actor Matt Prokop is 28. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 25.
