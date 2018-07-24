Actor Darryl Hickman is 87. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d'Amboise is 84. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 77. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 75. "Garfield" creator Jim Davis is 73. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 72. Actress Linda Kelsey is 72. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 71. Actress Sally Struthers is 71. Actress Georgia Engel is 70. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 69. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 64. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 61. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 57. Actor Michael Hayden is 55. Actress Lori Loughlin is 54. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 53. Former hockey player turned general manager Garth Snow is 49. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 46. Singer Afroman is 44. Country musician Todd Anderson (Heartland) is 43. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 42. Country singer Carly Goodwin is 37. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 33. Actor Dustin Milligan is 33. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 32. Rapper Soulja Boy is 28. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: "The X Factor") is 25.
