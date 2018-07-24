Actress Barbara Harris is 83. Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 76. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 75. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 67. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 63. Model-actress Iman is 63. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley ("Curtis") is 61. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 60. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 59. Actress-singer Bobbie Eakes is 57. Actress Katherine Kelly Lang is 57. Actress Illeana Douglas is 53. Country singer Marty Brown is 53. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 51. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson is 51. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 50. Actor D.B. Woodside is 49. Actress Miriam Shor is 47. Actor David Denman is 45. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 44. Actor James Lafferty is 33. Actress Shantel VanSanten is 33. Actor Michael Welch is 31. Actress Linsey Godfrey is 30. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 23. Actress Meg Donnelly (TV: "American Housewife") is 17. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 13.
