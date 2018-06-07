Second Fiddle Sale: Friday, June 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 9, 8 a.m. to noon, Walnut Center, 4711 N. Brady St., Davenport. Volunteers for Symphony will host this rummage sale to support the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's Music Education Programs. Participants will be able to search for fabulous finds and spectacular saving on a variety of items including furniture, clothing, accessories, housewares, artwork, books and more. Everything will be half price on Saturday. Free.
Rummage Sale: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring housewares, books, furniture, vintage electronics, children's toys and clothes, collectibles and more. Free.
The Marriage of Figaro: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 10, 3 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through June 10. Opera Quad-Cities will present this classic comic opera. This professional, fully staged production will be performed in English and is a collaboration between Opera Quad-Cities, Genesius Guild, St. Ambrose University and Augustana College. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit operaqc.org. $0 to $21.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Say Days Ago: 7-9 p.m., Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th St., Rock Island. $5.
Kofi Baker's Psychedelic Trip: 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Rascals Live, 1418 15th St., Moline. this will be an all-ages show. $9.70.
Quad-City Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Real Estate, Habibi and Twinsmith: 8 p.m. to midnight, Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. $20 to $25.
Blues Rock It with Detroit Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Princeton Ale House, 333 River Drive, Princeton. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Chief's Bar and Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis. Free.
The Longest Day: 8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Rock Island Arsenal. Presented in celebration of First Army's Centennial. Gates and concessions will open at 6 p.m. Free.
