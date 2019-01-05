Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) at Baltimore (10-6)
When: 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Outlook: Two weeks ago, the visiting Ravens beat LA and moved atop the AFC North, which they then clinched last Sunday. Now comes a redux, and the Chargers will have top running back Melvin Gordon back, a real boost.
They will need a balanced offense, with Gordon's running complementing the passing of Philip Rivers, and a defense that can solve the speed and moves of Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Since Jackson replaced an injured Joe Flacco at quarterback, the Ravens are 6-1. Jackson and fellow rookie Gus Edwards give them a formidable running game to go with the No. 1-ranked defense in yards.
"They just never let you get comfortable as an offense," Rivers says. "It's always something trying to keep you off-balance. "It's going to be back and forth. There will be times where we pick everything up just right and do everything just right. There will be other times where we're going to have to, again, manage all those things that they do so well."
— Associated Press
