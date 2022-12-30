Tom Martin: Holy comics and crosswords, Batman! Readers' comments keep coming

- The new daily crossword puzzle is too difficult, and the one the Times used in the past was perfect. Other crossword puzzle friends feel the same.

- I hope you will follow up with the article on “ghost busters “ being contracted to Arsenal Island at Quarters One. I retired as secretary to the Commander of the Arsenal after 22 years. There are a LOT of people interested in what is happening with that.

- Could it be possible to partner with the TV stations, and publish their content, giving proper credit of course. Use your reporters to "dig into" the meatier, less mundane stories.

- . Your readers have gone from an IL paper and an IA paper, but in fairness, I feel the consolidated paper has done a decent job of covering both sides of the river well.

There have to be more stories that could expand the news in your papers. Human interest stories in Monday and Tuesday could expand those pages once more. I also notice the increased ads inserted into many pages of reading, but guess that’s where you make your real money.

Sports—here your staff has done a great job covering both sides of the river well. High school, college and pros are well covered but I find it interesting that some night games nearby are not covered as “to late” or similar language when others of similar time are covered. I’d also encourage more in-depth coverage of our local pro/semi pro teams.

- Sincerely appreciate your interest in connecting with the community as you look to improve our communities understanding of what’s impacting them locally and to a lesser degree, nationally.

There was once a time when journalism was for the people and was a stopgap to avoid distrust and fraudulent practices but those days are far gone.

- There used to be a listing of autumn/winter craft shows. Would love to see that come back. Schools and churches hold these and if you don’t happen to drive by to see their sign, no idea that they are having one.

Unrelated to my “complaints,” I do appreciate that you still publish a daily paper. Many cities are no longer doing that and some have even shrunk the size to what the Bettendorf News was.

- I do like the editorial cartoons more than the letters by the same people repeating their own biases....(except maybe when they reflect my own!😉)

- I do wish there were a page for local meetings and events that there used to be prior to covid. I know the activities are in the online calendar but there are folks who don't go online for events (or anything) and it's hard to connect with them about free, public events.

- We do understand the current economic challenges of profitability, so we share your goal of using your limited revenue to put out a quality newspaper. We miss the local stories most of all! We do read the scanner traffic but there aren't enough other stories about local people, local businesses, and local events, especially good news stories. So much of the national news is available in other formats such as TV and the internet.

- I am very disappointed in the recent change of the comics section. I also agree with some other readers that there are TOO MUCH sports, especially the minor sports. Please bring back the former comics.

- Why is there so much daily information about the University of Iowa sports teams? Once every few days would be okay. I am not a Hawkeye fan and not an Illinois fan, either. The same criteria could apply to the Illinois sports teams as well. I know this area straddles both Universities which aren't too far away.

- Need more Illinois coverage (Iowa schools and government don't impact us), local people stories, and in-depth stories. Content leaning increasingly left. Bulk of content (too much) is sports. Lack of proofreading/editing is embarrassing and indicates indifference.

- I, for one, do love all the sports reporting and do enjoy John Marx’s columns.

I loved the idea suggested by one yesterday that you consider combining the Argus and QCTimes. I lived in Rock Island for 50 plus years and do miss all Illinois news.

I also appreciate any and all city, state and national news .

I love the gardening articles for our climate and occasional seasonal recipes. It's hard to find recipes I've kept when I could look anything up on Google. I threw boxes/files of them away; organizing them to find them is a nightmare necessity I no longer need. However, what sources I can immediately find on Google have changed so I have to as well.

Which brings me to the problem facing all of the senior citizens............change. Everything changes........ too fast and too much for seniors who don't live needing everything everybody has to offer.

- I don't like the change to the crossword puzzle, with the exception of Pickles the comics are not worth reading. why did you discontinue Dagwood, the lockhorns, the family circle. Also, it seems you are very left leaning.

- A quick note to say that I appreciate your Christmas editorial regarding your openness to feedback. I'm a digital customer. I am subscribing for local news and obits. I’m normally up to speed on national news by the time I open the paper. Any expansion of local happenings, arts, theater, etc. would be appreciated.

- . Please cover all political spectrums not just the progressive liberals. You do not seem to cover much other than the quad cities even tho your paper is sold to out lying areas. That is my thoughts. Waiting for another paper that is not so biased to come to our area.

- - Perhaps some more in-depth analysis of topics impacting our lives- the CP/ KCS railway merger- what actual benefits, if any it will provide for instance. Maybe a dive into Deere’s decision to continue operations in Russia- a weekly or monthly in-depth piece on local charities making a difference in our community- I’d like to see an expanded and updated community calendar section - this seems to have been scaled back or removed the past year.

- Although we still take the paper, I hardly ever read it. You took most of the good comics out and, worst of all, the Cryptoquote would need to be printed out to even do.

- Your coverage has not been balanced on a lot of key issues. I am so tired of the over saturated stories about Donald Trump and the January 6th riot. Yet that is what this paper considers to be worthy of nonstop reporting.

- I realize you are short staffed and costs are rising. But we are likely to discontinue the digital paper if we don't get more local (RI/Moline/Illinois) coverage and analysis. It's sad because I believe in the local press.

- Most of us do not care to read even short blurbs about a senator/governor, celebrity, that most of us have not heard of passing. I do think you do ok at giving both political sides the opportunity to express themselves in both editorials and letters to the editor.

I personally would like to see more uplifting stories than the mostly negative news that only encourage some to get their 15 minutes of fame or encourage people to believe that this has become acceptable behavior.

- I agree with the need for emphasis on local news including process news. By that I mean don't just cover local elections a week or before the election, but cover such things as filing dates, what positions are open, background on whose running for what EARLY in the process.

Another area for process news is for cultural events, when art exhibits open, when there are tryouts for plays, etc. I always read about things after the event!

- Please bring back news in the sports page about local/community running races that are scheduled during the year on a regular basis. There is a huge community of runners in the QC and beyond( from teens to 70's and above)and this would let the public know when they are happening, location, etc.

- I think the sports coverage is terrific.

The comics may rank with the worst in the entire world of print journalism. Thye changes made a few months ago probably helped the bottom line, and some manager's bonuses, but were not in the interest of the readers.

The editorial page is just OK. But please get rid of Don Wooten in the Sunday edition.

- I would like to see a list of things happening in the QC. ie: the doggie splashes at the pools. I think the complaints that the paper "leans left" are from people that don't understand what reporting the NEWS means.

- You have exceptional sports coverage. Other parts of the paper are lacking.

- I’d like to see much more coverage of local/regional businesses- their growth, their struggles, interviews with owners and futures. The minute a new building starts going up, reporters should be finding more about it and keep reporting updates, timelines. I know you often rely on business press releases for this info, but calling around, talking to contractors etc would be helpful. How about entrepreneur of the week or month. Encourage business growth.