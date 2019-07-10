Tom Steyer

Billionaire Tom Steyer announces he will not run for president in 2020, and will instead continue his mission to have President Donald Trump impeached. On July 9, he changed course, and announced his candidacy.

 Erin Murphy, Times Bureau

Name: Tom Steyer

Age: 62

City, state: Burlingame, Calif.

Known for: A long-time Democratic fundraiser and activist, Steyer is also known for his campaign, Need to Impeach, which advocates for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In January, Steyer visited Iowa to announce he would not run for president. “Most people come to Iowa around this time to announce their campaign for the presidency. But I’m proud to be here to announce that I will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to remove a president,” Steyer said in Iowa.

On July 9, 2019, he announced his candidacy for the nation's highest office in a video posted on Twitter.

www.tomsteyer.com

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Iowa Caucus: Meet the 2020 candidates

article

Cory Booker

article

Pete Buttigieg

article

Julian Castro

25 updates

Load comments