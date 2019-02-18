The next installment of the Tomfoolery on Tremont comedy series features the Chicago-based comedian Andy Woodhull, who has appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Conan" and has a half-hour special on "Comedy Central." The show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $7 and are available in advance at eventbrite.com.

8 p.m. Friday, The Renwick Mansion, $7

