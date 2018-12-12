This installment of Tomfoolery on Tremont, the comedy series held monthly (or more) at the Renwick Mansion, features performances by the event's originator Chris Schlicting, a Davenport-based stand-up comedian, along with special guests. The show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $7 in advance at eventbrite.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments