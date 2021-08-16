Tommy Tsicos, forward

Storm bring back Tsicos

The Quad City Storm have signed forward Tommy Tsicos to their training camp roster.

Tsicos, 29, returns to the Storm, where he played in the 2018-19 season and for most of the 2019-20 season before being traded to the Birmingham Bulls.

In 90 games with the Storm, Tsicos scored 17 goals and added 29 assists along with 98 penalty minutes.

Last season, the Barrie, Ontario native scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 20 games with the Carolina Thunderbirds in the FPHL.

In 117 career SPHL games, Tsicos has 20 goals and 31 assists along with 142 penalty minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0