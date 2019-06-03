He has earned 19 Grammy Awards, and continues to record with the likes of his friends Diana Krall and Lady Gaga. He has performed many times in the Quad-Cities, including previous shows at the Adler Theatre and Circa '21 in Rock Island. He's back Wednesday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, starting at $70.50, are available at the Adler box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $70.50 and up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.