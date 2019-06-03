He has earned 19 Grammy Awards, and continues to record with the likes of his friends Diana Krall and Lady Gaga. He has performed many times in the Quad-Cities, including previous shows at the Adler Theatre and Circa '21 in Rock Island. He's back Wednesday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, starting at $70.50, are available at the Adler box office and www.ticketmaster.com.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $70.50 and up

