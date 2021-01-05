Top 25 college men's basketball roundup

LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. beat the first-half buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 82-71 on Tuesday night.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) picked up their first conference home victory after losing two and beat the Wildcats in Lubbock for the seventh straight time.
Shannon, who didn't start for the first time in his 11 games this season, caught an inbound pass near the free-throw line with 1 second left in the first half and hoisted a one-handed shot that bounced on the rim several times before dropping well after the buzzer sounded for a 36-31 halftime lead.
The sophomore stole a pass for a one-handed breakaway dunk during a 9-0 run in the second half for a 58-41 lead, Texas Tech's largest of the game. Shannon made 11 of 12 free throws.
Nigel Pack, one of three freshmen making a seventh straight start for Kansas State (5-7, 1-3), scored 15 of his season-high 17 points in the first half. Fellow freshman Selton Miguel matched his season high with 17 points.
Texas Tech freshman Micah Peavy, starting again after coming off the bench for the first time and going scoreless in a loss to Oklahoma State, scored the first four points of the game and finished with nine.
Santos-Silva, a graduate transfer from VCU and Texas Tech's only senior, scored the next seven points after Peavy's fast start.
A quick start for Kansas State fueled by Pack's 3-point shooting fizzled with a 15-2 first-half run by Texas Tech that gave the Red Raiders a 25-19 lead.
The Wildcats, who led by one briefly late in the first half before falling behind for good, have lost three straight Big 12 games since winning their only other true road game of the season at Iowa State.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The freshmen showed their youth, starting with 7-footer Davion Bradford drawing an unnecessary fourth foul early in the second half. Miguel and Seryee Lewis were later called for technical fouls. Miguel was apparently for saying something to the officials, while Lewis appeared to taunt Santos-Silva after a basket.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders cruised despite allowing their highest shooting percentage this season. Kansas State shot 49% against one of the nation's best defensive teams, although a hot start from 3 for the Wildcats cooled off in the second half (3 of 13 after halftime for 8 of 24 overall).
No. 19 Clemson 74, NC State 70 (OT): Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as No. 19 Clemson rallied from nine-points down in the second half to beat North Carolina State 74-70 in overtime in Clemson, S.C.
Nick Honor had 21 points and tied things at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period.
North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took its last lead on DJ Funderburk's 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That's when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson (9-1, 3-1) ahead for good.
Simms, just 3-of-11 shooting for eight points in the game, added another bucket before Honor sliced through the lane for a layup that gave the Tigers a 72-68 lead.
Devon Daniels drew the Wolfpack within two points with a pair of free throws. But Clemson put things away on freshman PJ Hall's inside shot that bounced off the rim before falling through with 10.8 seconds left.
Simms hit the winner last Saturday with 19 seconds to go in Clemson's 66-65 win at Miami last Saturday that returned the Tigers to the national rankings.
Honor, a high-scoring Fordham transfer, had a season's best in points.
Funderburk finished with 20 points while Daniels had 18 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina State, which was looking to upset its second ranked team in three games after toppling then-17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76 on Dec. 22.
North Carolina State had little difficulty penetrating Clemson's normally strong defense — the Tigers lead the ACC with only 56.2 points allowed per game this season — and shot 56% in the opening half including six 3-pointers.
The Wolfpack, which hasn't scored fewer than 69 points in any of its games this season, used its accurate shooting to break away whenever Clemson tightened things up.
After Clyde Trapp hit a 3 to tie it at 20-all, Shakeel Moore and Devon Daniels answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Trapp scored four points in Clemson's 6-0 run to cut North Carolina State's lead to 34-32, but Funderburk had a three-point play and a dunk in the final minute as the Wolfpack went into the break ahead 39-32 before Clemson's second half rally.
THE BIG PICTURE
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack showed patience and talent much of the way until the end when it was outscored 21-11 over the game's final nine minutes. North Carolina State was looking to start 3-0 in ACC play and make a statement in a league where a true heavyweight hasn't emerged.
Clemson: Maybe it's time to talk Tigers in the ACC. Clemson has rallied in its past three games to defeat then-No. 18 Florida State, Miami and the Wolfpack, which came in having won four of five over the Tigers.