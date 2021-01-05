Top 25 college men's basketball roundup

Nick Honor had 21 points and tied things at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period.

North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took its last lead on DJ Funderburk's 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That's when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson (9-1, 3-1) ahead for good.

Simms, just 3-of-11 shooting for eight points in the game, added another bucket before Honor sliced through the lane for a layup that gave the Tigers a 72-68 lead.

Devon Daniels drew the Wolfpack within two points with a pair of free throws. But Clemson put things away on freshman PJ Hall's inside shot that bounced off the rim before falling through with 10.8 seconds left.

Simms hit the winner last Saturday with 19 seconds to go in Clemson's 66-65 win at Miami last Saturday that returned the Tigers to the national rankings.

Honor, a high-scoring Fordham transfer, had a season's best in points.

Funderburk finished with 20 points while Daniels had 18 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina State, which was looking to upset its second ranked team in three games after toppling then-17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76 on Dec. 22.