Top 25 report

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Richmond could hardly have played worse in the first half Sunday, yet it trailed No. 10 Kentucky by only a few points.
The Spiders pulled confidence from the small deficit and turned that into better execution after halftime, leading to the biggest win away from home in program history.
Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to its first road victory over an Associated Press top 10 team, rallying in the second half to beat the Wildcats 76-64.
“You just get to play a team like Kentucky so rarely,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. "So for us to have the opportunity to play them with a great team is great, and we seized that opportunity.
“It's a tremendous win. Kentucky loses very rarely, they lose out of conference very rarely, so this is a great win.”
The Spiders (2-0) had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.
“We were only down four at halftime, we felt like we played horrible,” said fifth-year forward Grant Golden, who overcame four fouls to finish with 13 points and seven rebounds.
“We didn’t make any shots, but we knew as long as we kept running our offense, shots were going to start to fall eventually. But it was really on the defensive end for us. We put two really good halves of defense together and that’s what ended up winning it for us.”
A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining. In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.
Kentucky (1-1) got within eight before Richmond answered with Jacob Gilyard's fast-break layup and Matt Grace's 3-pointer for a 13-point edge with 4:40 left. Francis added a 3-pointer that made it 72-56 and sparked a celebration on the Spiders' bench.
Golden made two free throws for Richmond with 10 seconds left before Burton grabbed Kentucky's final miss to seal it.
Richmond's veteran core — 10 upperclassmen, including four graduates — overcame Kentucky's latest roster makeover featuring seven freshmen and 10 newcomers. The host Wildcats started four freshmen along with senior transfer Olivier Sarr, and growing pains showed after a crisp opening rout of Morehead State.
Baylor 86, Washington 52: Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor won again without coach Scott Drew, beating Washington.
Assistant coach Jerome Tang is directing the Bears with Drew in a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Bears (2-0) stayed hot after scorching Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday behind 56.3% shooting, by hitting 34 of 67 (50.7%) from the floor. They shot 44.8% (13 for 29) from 3-point range.
Adam Flagler added 17 points, MaCio Teague had 15 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Mark Vital had eight points and 15 rebounds.
Houston 64, Texas Tech 53: Marcus Sasser scored 17 points playing close to home, Quentin Grimes added 15 and No. 17 Houston never trailed in defeating 14th-ranked Texas Tech in a neutral-site Texas meeting.
Sasser, whose career high of 26 points came at SMU in Dallas as a freshman last season, was 5 of 15 from the field as the Cougars (3-0) overcame 35% shooting at Dickies Arena. That's where they are set to play in the American Athletic Conference tournament this season near downtown Fort Worth and not far from the Dallas suburb where Sasser grew up.
Arizona State 100, Houston Baptist 77: No. 18 Arizona State harassed Houston Baptist into a slew of turnovers, leading to easy baskets in transition during a massive first-half run.
Coming off a bogged-down loss to No. 3 Villanova, the Sun Devils were at their free-flowing best and turned their home opener into a rout.
Marcus Bagley scored 21 points and fellow freshman Josh Christopher added 17 for ASU.
Creighton 69, North Dakota State 58: Marcus Zegarowski wasn't quite right, Denzel Mahoney was ailing, the 3-point shots weren't falling and the atmosphere for a season opener at home was blah.
However, No. 11 Creighton still found a way to beat North Dakota State.
Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half and Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half. Their performances helped offset the Bluejays' shooting struggles. They made just 8 of 35 3-pointers.
Creighton’s opener was delayed until Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the program.
