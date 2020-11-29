Top 25 report

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Richmond could hardly have played worse in the first half Sunday, yet it trailed No. 10 Kentucky by only a few points.

The Spiders pulled confidence from the small deficit and turned that into better execution after halftime, leading to the biggest win away from home in program history.

Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to its first road victory over an Associated Press top 10 team, rallying in the second half to beat the Wildcats 76-64.

“You just get to play a team like Kentucky so rarely,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. "So for us to have the opportunity to play them with a great team is great, and we seized that opportunity.

“It's a tremendous win. Kentucky loses very rarely, they lose out of conference very rarely, so this is a great win.”

The Spiders (2-0) had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.

“We were only down four at halftime, we felt like we played horrible,” said fifth-year forward Grant Golden, who overcame four fouls to finish with 13 points and seven rebounds.