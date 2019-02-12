  1. 1978-79: 14.1 degrees
  2. 1874-75: 15 degrees
  3. 1892-93: 15.6 degrees
  4. 1977-78: 16 degrees
  5. 1935-36: 16.4 degrees

*median temperatures

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments